Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 594 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,443,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of URI stock traded down $16.42 on Friday, reaching $681.10. 372,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

