Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.91. 593,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,558. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

