Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $134.30. The company had a trading volume of 932,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

