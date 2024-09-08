Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.94 and its 200-day moving average is $309.71. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

