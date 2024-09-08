Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.