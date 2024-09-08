Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $42.86 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up about 8.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Ryanair worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 15.0% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 148,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 181,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 857,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.