Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,370,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

