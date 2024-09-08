Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 199,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,699. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.