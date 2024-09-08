Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.84. 4,249,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

