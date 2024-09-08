Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Trading Down 2.6%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 43,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Hywin Stock Down 2.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.11.
Hywin Company Profile
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hywin
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.