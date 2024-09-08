ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) Trading Up 3.4%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 144,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 444,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

ICZOOM Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

