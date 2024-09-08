Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $672.09 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002190 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $672.09 million and $21.59 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
