Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $62,655.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,304.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upstart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $19,017,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Upstart by 349.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 442.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 120,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.