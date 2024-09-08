Insight 2811 Inc. Buys Shares of 4,390 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 3,309,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.