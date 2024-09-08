Insight 2811 Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.