Insight 2811 Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 632,241 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.35. 602,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,011. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.