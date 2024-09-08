Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 57,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.0% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 125.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. 18,100,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,511,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.