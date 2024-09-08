Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 1,211,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

