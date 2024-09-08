Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.39 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00013281 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $37.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00040959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,351,783 coins and its circulating supply is 469,867,603 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

