Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.74. 794,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 359,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 565,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 169,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

