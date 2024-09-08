Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFV. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFV opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.95 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

