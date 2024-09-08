Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of INVH opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $45,104,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

