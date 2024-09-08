IOST Trading 4% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $97.43 million and $3.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

