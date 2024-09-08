iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 16.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $52,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $100.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
