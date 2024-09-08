iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 16.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $52,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $100.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.