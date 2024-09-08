iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,819 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 6,478,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,519. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

