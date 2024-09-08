iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.79 and last traded at C$26.77. 35,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 47,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.74.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.23.

