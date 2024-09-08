iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,739,000 after acquiring an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after acquiring an additional 362,644 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

