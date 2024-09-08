iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

