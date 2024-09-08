iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. W Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

SUSL stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $101.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

