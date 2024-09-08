iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Trading Down 2%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.42. 12,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,530% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.32.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

