iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Trading Down 1%

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Get iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.