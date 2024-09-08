iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $56.51. 5,968,116 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

