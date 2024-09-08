iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $688,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

KSA stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.