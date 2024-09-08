iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $295.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.