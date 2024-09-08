iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.12. 2,093,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.