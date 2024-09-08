iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

