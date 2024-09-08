iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is TAP Consulting LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.90. 34,561,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,838,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.