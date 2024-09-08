iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $207.90. 34,561,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,838,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

