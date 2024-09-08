iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Decreased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.74. 283,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

