iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IVW stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

