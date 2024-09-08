Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 4,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,269. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 685,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,366,086.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $444,409 over the last 90 days. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

