Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.75.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
See Also
