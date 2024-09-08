James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRPR opened at GBX 250 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.56. The company has a market capitalization of £23.88 million, a PE ratio of -595.24 and a beta of 0.52. James Cropper has a 12-month low of GBX 212 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 828 ($10.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

