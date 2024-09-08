James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CRPR opened at GBX 250 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.56. The company has a market capitalization of £23.88 million, a PE ratio of -595.24 and a beta of 0.52. James Cropper has a 12-month low of GBX 212 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 828 ($10.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80.
About James Cropper
