Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $53.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.64.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $563,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

