Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.38

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and traded as high as $20.75. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 3,876 shares.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.