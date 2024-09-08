Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

JSG stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.19. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £625.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.14, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

