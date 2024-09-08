Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.