JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Holdings Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 848,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBAG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 303,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 53,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

