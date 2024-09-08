JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $13.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,672 shares of company stock worth $197,224 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

