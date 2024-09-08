Kaspa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.07 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $23.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,644,547,729 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,640,012,758.760445. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15131048 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $28,929,224.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

