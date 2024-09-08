Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $306.26 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $306.26 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00041788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,748 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.