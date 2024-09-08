KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Position Trimmed by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 66,413 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.61. 191,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,407. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group



KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

